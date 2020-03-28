Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 288,008 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 288,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of TIM Participacoes worth $33,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. TIM Participacoes SA has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.04.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSU shares. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

