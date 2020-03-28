Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 450,416 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Elastic worth $33,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,820 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $52,926,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,753,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Elastic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 302,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. Research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from to in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $661,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $30,653,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,050 shares of company stock worth $7,649,475. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

