Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,582 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 42.23% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,799.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

