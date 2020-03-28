GoldMint Hits Market Cap of $201,449.66 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, GoldMint has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $201,449.66 and approximately $202.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.02479529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00193725 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

