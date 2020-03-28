GoNetwork Price Hits $0.0022 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $158,852.32 and approximately $4.09 million worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One GoNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031661 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000956 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co.

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

