Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 464,700 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the February 27th total of 205,800 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Shares of GDP opened at $3.97 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDP shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

