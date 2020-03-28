Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

GOSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 40,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 897,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 109,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,415,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.91 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $653.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.