Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of Graco worth $35,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Graco by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.