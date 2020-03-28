Graft Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market cap of $78,395.51 and $1.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graft has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00755239 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

