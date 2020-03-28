GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,647,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 27th total of 19,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 1,982,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

