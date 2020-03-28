Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $21.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Graham alerts:

GHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO James R. Lines acquired 2,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $39,575.00. Also, CEO James R. Lines acquired 12,357 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $224,526.69. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,900.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,713 shares of company stock worth $386,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 718,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GHM opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $142.04 million, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.66. Graham has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graham (GHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.