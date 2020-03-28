Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.85% of Graham worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 1,380.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James R. Lines bought 12,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $224,526.69. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,900.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Lines bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $39,575.00. Insiders purchased a total of 21,713 shares of company stock valued at $386,940 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday.

GHM stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

