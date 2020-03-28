Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.15 ($26.92).

GYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €18.08 ($21.02) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.96 and its 200 day moving average is €21.07.

Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

