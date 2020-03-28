Graviocoin Hits Market Cap of $304,178.81 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $304,178.81 and $556.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.02517544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194347 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,292,602,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,807,738 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

