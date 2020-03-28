Great Panther Mining (GPL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Great Panther Mining to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,303. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.01.

GPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

