Great Panther Mining (GPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

TSE:GPR traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.46. 199,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

