Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Update

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 27th total of 58,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 77,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $518.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.06. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSBC shares. ValuEngine raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.