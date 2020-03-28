Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWB traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,877. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply