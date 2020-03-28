Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWB traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,877. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

