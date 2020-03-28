Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research firms have commented on GNLN. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

GNLN opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Greenlane by 9,420.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 676,659 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Greenlane by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 103,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

