GridCoin (GRC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $50.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and C-CEX. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 430,460,304 coins and its circulating supply is 399,807,272 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

