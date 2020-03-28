GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 27th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,564,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $70,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,360,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,871,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 375,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

GRFS traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $20.65. 587,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,683. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

