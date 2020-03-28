Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,367 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Grocery Outlet worth $32,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,638 shares of company stock worth $2,161,939 in the last three months.

NYSE:GO opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

