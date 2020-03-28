Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Down 14.0% in March

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,261,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 27th total of 16,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,037,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $13,888,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $4,102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441,408 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 523,893 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 957,659 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 471,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 124,080,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,093,670. The company has a market capitalization of $578.25 million, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.67. Groupon has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRPN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

