GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to report sales of $351.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.58 million. GrubHub posted sales of $323.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrubHub.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRUB. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on GrubHub from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $48,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,929.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,846. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at $25,548,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $39.16 on Friday. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrubHub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.