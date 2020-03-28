Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 27th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Also, Director Molly Curl acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

