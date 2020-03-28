Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 27,903 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,529,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,340,000 after purchasing an additional 138,072 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

