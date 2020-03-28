Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 53,808 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Coeur Mining worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 64.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,064 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.90 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.39 on Friday. Coeur Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $824.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

