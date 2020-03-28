Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 273.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Solaredge Technologies worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,236 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 832,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 340,132 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,608,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 167,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 286,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after acquiring an additional 158,032 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,265,868.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 178,934 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,432.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,809,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,648 shares of company stock worth $12,927,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.23. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

