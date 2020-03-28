Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 232.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 217,581 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.27% of The Zweig Total Return Fund worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

The Zweig Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

About The Zweig Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

