Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,873 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of B2Gold worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.29 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $313.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

