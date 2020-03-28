Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.27% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $3,174,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter.

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 103,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $732,813.48. Insiders have acquired 278,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,555 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.53 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

