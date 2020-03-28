Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Yamana Gold worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,007,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,074,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 962,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.