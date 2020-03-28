Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 70,788 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 715.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,788 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.59.

ACGL opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

