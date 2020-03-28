Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in BCE by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after buying an additional 386,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after buying an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,989,000 after buying an additional 272,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BCE by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after buying an additional 233,697 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 300,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

