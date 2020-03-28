Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Triton International worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRTN. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Triton International by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Triton International by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of TRTN opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Triton International Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

In related news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,466.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

