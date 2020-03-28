Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 39,109 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.88% of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of INF opened at $12.81 on Friday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0817 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.