Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,446 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,247,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,379,000 after buying an additional 738,152 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

