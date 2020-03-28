Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DEX opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

