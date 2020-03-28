Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after buying an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.