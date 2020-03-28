Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 214.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LECO shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.