Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Caretrust REIT worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,943,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 132,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

