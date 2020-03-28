Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 223,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Universal Display by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.02.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

