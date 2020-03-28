Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.82% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 2,254 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $25,289.88. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUJ opened at $13.38 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

