Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. FMR LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,587,000 after purchasing an additional 584,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 369,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,284 shares of company stock worth $5,059,480. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

