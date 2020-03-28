Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.13% of SSR Mining worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.04. SSR Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

