Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 98,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,537,000 after buying an additional 194,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 64,532 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $137,405.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $1,952,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.