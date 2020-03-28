Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,351 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd in the third quarter worth $97,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 51,605 shares in the last quarter.

MIE opened at $1.72 on Friday. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

