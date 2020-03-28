Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,848 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,036,000 after buying an additional 302,993 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after acquiring an additional 306,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after acquiring an additional 140,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.82.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

