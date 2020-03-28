Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,440,000 after buying an additional 1,036,705 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of News by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,810,000 after buying an additional 6,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,257,000 after buying an additional 2,520,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,953,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,762,000 after buying an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,457,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

News stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. News Corp has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.