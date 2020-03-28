Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 17,611 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,659,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,876,000 after purchasing an additional 112,246 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,816,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 717.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 101,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBCI. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.